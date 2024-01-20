Saturday's CAA schedule includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA) meeting the William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • Trey Moss: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chase Lowe: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Dorsey: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Charlie Williams: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank
301st 69.1 Points Scored 75.2 173rd
357th 83.2 Points Allowed 73.9 251st
352nd 31.1 Rebounds 35.3 227th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd
234th 6.9 3pt Made 9.2 49th
315th 11.5 Assists 13.3 196th
21st 9.2 Turnovers 10.2 58th

