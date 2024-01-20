Saturday's CAA schedule includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA) meeting the William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Camian Shell: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

Trey Moss: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Chase Lowe: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 301st 69.1 Points Scored 75.2 173rd 357th 83.2 Points Allowed 73.9 251st 352nd 31.1 Rebounds 35.3 227th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd 234th 6.9 3pt Made 9.2 49th 315th 11.5 Assists 13.3 196th 21st 9.2 Turnovers 10.2 58th

