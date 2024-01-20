Saturday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South) against the Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 14.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DQ Nicholas: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lucas Stieber: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Richards: 5.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • Kasen Harrison: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KJ Doucet: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kelton Talford: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Alex Timmerman: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank
216th 73.4 Points Scored 78.5 93rd
244th 73.7 Points Allowed 68.1 105th
81st 38.8 Rebounds 37.6 128th
130th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 101st
205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.5 183rd
290th 12.0 Assists 12.1 280th
73rd 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 213th

