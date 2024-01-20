The UAB Blazers (10-5, 2-0 AAC) meet the East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 1-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. UAB Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Ezra Ausar: 13.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Walker: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAB Players to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg: 12.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK Eric Gaines: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Javian Davis: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Alejandro: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Carolina vs. UAB Stat Comparison

UAB Rank UAB AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank 121st 77.3 Points Scored 72.7 236th 282nd 75.6 Points Allowed 69.7 145th 70th 39.1 Rebounds 36.2 196th 26th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 11.2 47th 322nd 5.8 3pt Made 6.5 269th 239th 12.7 Assists 11.7 305th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 10.5 74th

