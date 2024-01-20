The Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Duke Players to Watch

  • Kyle Filipowski: 16.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jared McCain: 12.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Carlton Carrington: 14.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Blake Hinson: 19.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ishmael Leggett: 12.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zach Austin: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Guillermo Diaz Graham: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank
36th 82.4 Points Scored 79.1 78th
70th 66.1 Points Allowed 65.5 56th
208th 35.9 Rebounds 41.1 25th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 11.5 30th
160th 7.7 3pt Made 9.6 29th
36th 16.5 Assists 14.9 103rd
11th 8.7 Turnovers 9.7 29th

