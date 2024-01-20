Charlotte vs. North Texas January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC team, the Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-1 AAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Charlotte Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 12 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nik Graves: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Allen: 5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte vs. North Texas Stat Comparison
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|321st
|67.7
|Points Scored
|69.6
|291st
|30th
|64
|Points Allowed
|58.9
|3rd
|340th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|37.2
|147th
|328th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|108th
|277th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|10.6
|339th
|23rd
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.