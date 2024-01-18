Thursday's ACC slate includes the Boston College Eagles (9-6) facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Teya Sidberry: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

