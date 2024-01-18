The Elon Phoenix (8-7, 1-1 CAA) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 20.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK KJ Jenkins: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Donovan Newby: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

Max Mackinnon: 12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Rob Higgins: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Sam Sherry: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 71st 79.6 Points Scored 82.6 34th 282nd 75.6 Points Allowed 73.4 236th 169th 36.7 Rebounds 34.7 259th 165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 245th 74th 8.7 3pt Made 8.8 65th 167th 13.7 Assists 12.2 275th 124th 11.1 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

