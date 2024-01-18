Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-4) playing the Queens (NC) Royals (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

Queens (NC) vs. FGCU Game Information

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 10.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Brown: 5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ajulu Thatha: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Antenucci: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofia Persson: 5.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

