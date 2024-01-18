Thursday's CAA schedule includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) against the Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 19.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Masai Troutman: 10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
291st 69.8 Points Scored 71.4 265th
358th 83.6 Points Allowed 73.6 241st
352nd 31.2 Rebounds 33.4 317th
239th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 190th
224th 7.1 3pt Made 5.8 316th
308th 11.7 Assists 13.5 179th
31st 9.6 Turnovers 12.4 241st

