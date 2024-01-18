Thursday's CAA schedule includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) against the Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 19.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Camian Shell: 11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Masai Troutman: 10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 291st 69.8 Points Scored 71.4 265th 358th 83.6 Points Allowed 73.6 241st 352nd 31.2 Rebounds 33.4 317th 239th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 190th 224th 7.1 3pt Made 5.8 316th 308th 11.7 Assists 13.5 179th 31st 9.6 Turnovers 12.4 241st

