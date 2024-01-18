Thursday's ACC slate includes the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) playing the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Players to Watch

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Taina Mair: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jadyn Donovan: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Reigan Richardson: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ashlon Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.5 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK Georgia Amoore: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Olivia Summiel: 4.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.