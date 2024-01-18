Thursday's CAA schedule includes the William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) facing the Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jasin Sinani: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

Trey Moss: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Chase Lowe: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Campbell vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 173rd 75.2 Points Scored 68.8 306th 251st 73.9 Points Allowed 65.1 49th 227th 35.3 Rebounds 32.2 340th 302nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 6.3 350th 49th 9.2 3pt Made 6.3 287th 196th 13.3 Assists 12.1 280th 58th 10.2 Turnovers 11.9 195th

