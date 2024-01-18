Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Faith Alston: 17.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mariah Frazier: 5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alexis Black: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Arin Freeman: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Deaja Richardson: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dalanna Carter: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
