Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) facing the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

KJ Doucet: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kelton Talford: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Alex Timmerman: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Nicholas McMullen: 9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Josh Banks: 13.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Caleb Burgess: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fletcher Abee: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 99th 78.3 Points Scored 82.5 40th 102nd 67.4 Points Allowed 74.4 264th 122nd 38 Rebounds 36.8 165th 86th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 126th 170th 7.6 3pt Made 8.8 72nd 282nd 12.1 Assists 16.6 42nd 232nd 12.3 Turnovers 12.3 232nd

