The Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) play the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Presbyterian Game Information

High Point Players to Watch

Kimani Hamilton: 14.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Duke Miles: 18.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kezza Giffa: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Trae Benham: 10.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jonah Pierce: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Samage Teel: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Reddish: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

High Point vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 116th 77.7 Points Scored 85.3 19th 187th 71.6 Points Allowed 72.5 214th 262nd 34.6 Rebounds 44.4 3rd 312th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.4 39th 254th 6.7 3pt Made 9.1 57th 133rd 14.2 Assists 13.1 215th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

