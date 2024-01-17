Davidson vs. Richmond January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Davidson Wildcats (12-1) meeting the Richmond Spiders (12-3) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Davidson vs. Richmond Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Millie Prior: 12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Charlise Dunn: 11.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Issy Morgan: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mallorie Haines: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.