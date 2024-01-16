The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ACC Network.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Information

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 14.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Kevin Miller: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Efton Reid: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

NC State vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank 115th 77.8 Points Scored 81.5 52nd 121st 68.8 Points Allowed 68.7 119th 169th 36.8 Rebounds 34.4 274th 106th 10 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th 161st 7.7 3pt Made 8.3 108th 192nd 13.4 Assists 12.5 255th 11th 8.8 Turnovers 9.7 37th

