Tuesday's AAC slate includes the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) meeting the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Rice Game Information

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Nik Graves: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Travis Evee: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Keanu Dawes: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Andrew Akuchie: 3.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charlotte vs. Rice Stat Comparison

Rice Rank Rice AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 236th 72.8 Points Scored 67.5 324th 265th 74.5 Points Allowed 63.7 32nd 159th 37 Rebounds 32.1 343rd 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 338th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 6.4 275th 140th 14.1 Assists 13.4 193rd 176th 11.7 Turnovers 9.4 27th

