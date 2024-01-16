Tuesday's AAC slate includes the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) meeting the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Rice Game Information

Charlotte Players to Watch

  • Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nik Graves: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dishon Jackson: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

  • Max Fiedler: 9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Travis Evee: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Mason: 12.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keanu Dawes: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Andrew Akuchie: 3.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charlotte vs. Rice Stat Comparison

Rice Rank Rice AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank
236th 72.8 Points Scored 67.5 324th
265th 74.5 Points Allowed 63.7 32nd
159th 37 Rebounds 32.1 343rd
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 338th
195th 7.4 3pt Made 6.4 275th
140th 14.1 Assists 13.4 193rd
176th 11.7 Turnovers 9.4 27th

