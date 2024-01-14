The North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-5) meet a fellow CAA opponent, the Hampton Pirates (0-10), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. Hampton Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Maleia Bracone: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Dorsey: 11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Mya Tucker: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Chaniya Clark: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Paris Locke: 4.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Hampton Players to Watch

Camryn Hill: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Cheyenne Talbot: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aisha Dabo: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Le'Asia Foreman: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Casey Miller: 3.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

