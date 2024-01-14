Duke vs. Georgia Tech January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Duke Blue Devils (9-4) facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Players to Watch
- Taina Mair: 12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Tonie Morgan: 14.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kara Dunn: 14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.