The Davidson Wildcats (11-1) play a fellow A-10 squad, the Fordham Rams (5-8), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

Davidson vs. Fordham Game Information

Davidson Players to Watch

Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Taylor Donaldson: 18.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Emy Hayford: 11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Maranda Nyborg: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Mandy McGurk: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

