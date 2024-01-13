Western Carolina vs. Mercer January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jake Davis: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Carolina vs. Mercer Stat Comparison
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|286th
|70.0
|Points Scored
|76.1
|157th
|157th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|73rd
|284th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|39.3
|79th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|221st
|259th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|164th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|11.6
|314th
|151st
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
