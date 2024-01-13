NC State vs. Louisville January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC squad, the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and is available via The CW.
NC State vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
NC State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne: 15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Louisville Players to Watch
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skyy Clark: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
NC State vs. Louisville Stat Comparison
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|NC State AVG
|NC State Rank
|193rd
|74.6
|Points Scored
|79.8
|75th
|285th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|157th
|110th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|36.4
|202nd
|61st
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|146th
|334th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|332nd
|11
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|210th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|9.2
|17th
