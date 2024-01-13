East Carolina vs. Tulane January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (7-5) face the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Amiya Joyner: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Danae McNeal: 18.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irina Parau: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
