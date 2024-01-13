Davidson vs. George Washington January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) meet the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Kochera: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop: 16.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 14.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK
Davidson vs. George Washington Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|54th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|72.8
|237th
|206th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|57th
|46th
|40.5
|Rebounds
|35.2
|239th
|328th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|231st
|49th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|97th
|161st
|13.8
|Assists
|13.2
|207th
|318th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|9.5
|30th
