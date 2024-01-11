UNC Wilmington vs. Monmouth January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA slate includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA) versus the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
UNC Wilmington vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
UNC Wilmington vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|35th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|271st
|33.2
|Rebounds
|32.9
|280th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|338th
|10.7
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
