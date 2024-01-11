Thursday's CAA slate includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA) versus the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

UNC Wilmington vs. Monmouth Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington Rank UNC Wilmington AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 61.7 355th 35th 64.3 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 271st 33.2 Rebounds 32.9 280th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 310th 6.1 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 338th 10.7 Assists 12.0 268th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.4 316th

