The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Greensboro vs. Samford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Greensboro Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Kobe Langley: 10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 5th 90.2 Points Scored 82 46th 277th 75 Points Allowed 69.9 150th 62nd 39.7 Rebounds 38.9 89th 60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 11th 10.7 3pt Made 10.5 12th 4th 20.5 Assists 15.5 79th 341st 14.6 Turnovers 9.2 17th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.