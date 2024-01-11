North Carolina vs. Florida State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) play the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Florida State Players to Watch
- Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Ta'Niya Latson: 19.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- O'Mariah Gordon: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sara Bejedi: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
