NC State vs. Virginia January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) meet a fellow ACC squad, the NC State Wolfpack (12-0), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Reynolds Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
NC State vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
NC State Players to Watch
- Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
