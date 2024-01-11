The North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) play the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank
298th 69.3 Points Scored 70.5 281st
360th 84.6 Points Allowed 63.6 34th
354th 30.8 Rebounds 41.5 26th
242nd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.5 34th
237th 6.9 3pt Made 5.5 329th
282nd 12.1 Assists 11.8 297th
38th 9.6 Turnovers 11.9 197th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.