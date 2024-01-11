The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA team, the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Delaware Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Niels Lane: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Campbell vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 315th 67.8 Points Scored 76.8 133rd 21st 62.8 Points Allowed 70.3 162nd 331st 32.6 Rebounds 35.5 232nd 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 278th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 7.1 224th 245th 12.6 Assists 15.1 96th 220th 12.2 Turnovers 10.2 55th

