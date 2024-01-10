Winthrop vs. Presbyterian January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7, 0-0 Big South) facing the Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 9.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Samage Teel: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|119th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|76.5
|139th
|225th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|113th
|260th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|36.1
|211th
|324th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|237th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|11.6
|306th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
