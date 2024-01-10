Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7, 0-0 Big South) facing the Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KJ Doucet: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Alex Timmerman: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Marquis Barnett: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jonah Pierce: 9.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Samage Teel: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trevon Reddish: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Winthrop vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank
119th 77.4 Points Scored 76.5 139th
225th 72.6 Points Allowed 68.3 113th
260th 34.6 Rebounds 36.1 211th
324th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st
237th 6.9 3pt Made 7.6 170th
103rd 14.8 Assists 11.6 306th
145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.1 212th

