UNC Asheville vs. High Point January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-7) meet the High Point Panthers (5-7) in a matchup of Big South teams at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
UNC Asheville vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaila Lee: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lalmani Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 15.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 5.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
