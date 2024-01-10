Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the High Point Panthers (10-4, 0-0 Big South) playing the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. High Point Game Information

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 17.8 PTS, 7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

UNC Asheville vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 22nd 85 Points Scored 81.4 52nd 200th 71.7 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 1st 45.5 Rebounds 37.2 158th 41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10 114th 46th 9.4 3pt Made 9.1 61st 214th 13.1 Assists 16.9 35th 119th 11.1 Turnovers 12.5 246th

