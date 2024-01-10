Queens vs. FGCU January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) meet the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Queens vs. FGCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Queens Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Queens vs. FGCU Stat Comparison
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|63rd
|80.7
|Points Scored
|68.1
|311th
|350th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|213th
|57th
|40.1
|Rebounds
|35.2
|246th
|103rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|20th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|12.0
|284th
|175th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.6
|166th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.