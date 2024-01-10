The High Point Panthers (10-4, 0-0 Big South) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

High Point vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

High Point Players to Watch

Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Duke Miles: 18.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kezza Giffa: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Trae Benham: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember: 17.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Josh Banks: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

High Point vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 22nd 85.0 Points Scored 81.4 52nd 200th 71.7 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 1st 45.5 Rebounds 37.2 158th 41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.0 114th 46th 9.4 3pt Made 9.1 61st 214th 13.1 Assists 16.9 35th 119th 11.1 Turnovers 12.5 246th

