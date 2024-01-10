Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-10) facing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gardner-Webb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Catherine Alben: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Madison Adamson: 6.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Keshunti Nichols: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.