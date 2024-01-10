Charlotte vs. Tulsa January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-3, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC team, the Charlotte 49ers (6-5, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Charlotte vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|Tulsa AVG
|Tulsa Rank
|311th
|68.1
|Points Scored
|75.5
|167th
|15th
|62.1
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|97th
|336th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|37.0
|167th
|348th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.9
|237th
|178th
|13.5
|Assists
|11.7
|301st
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|14.1
|326th
