Tuesday's contest features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC) clashing at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 77-74 victory for Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 77, Florida State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-2.3)

Wake Forest (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Florida State has gone 6-7-0 against the spread, while Wake Forest's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. The Seminoles have a 9-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Demon Deacons have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Florida State is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Wake Forest has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.9 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Wake Forest is 244th in the nation at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Wake Forest connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from deep (25th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 33.5%.

Wake Forest wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 9.7 (29th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

