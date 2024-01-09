Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) against the Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC), at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Kyle Filipowski: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jared McCain: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Blake Hinson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ishmael Leggett: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlton Carrington: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zach Austin: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Guillermo Diaz Graham: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank
55th 81.1 Points Scored 81.3 52nd
29th 63.4 Points Allowed 66.5 78th
17th 42.4 Rebounds 35.5 233rd
33rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th
24th 9.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd
69th 15.8 Assists 16.2 55th
32nd 9.5 Turnovers 8.4 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.