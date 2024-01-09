The Davidson Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 A-10) meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-7, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 11.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Reed Bailey: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bobby Durkin: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Angelo Brizzi: 7.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jaden House: 13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Luis Kortright: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jeremy Foumena: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Tyson Brown: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Davidson vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank 232nd 72.9 Points Scored 72.0 251st 57th 65.3 Points Allowed 72.3 214th 269th 34.4 Rebounds 39.2 78th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 89th 8.5 3pt Made 5.8 314th 196th 13.3 Assists 13.3 196th 17th 9.2 Turnovers 12.7 259th

