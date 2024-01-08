Wake County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanderson High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Knightdale, NC
