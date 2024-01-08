Winston Salem Christian School hosts Victory Christian Center School at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8.

Victory vs. Winston Salem Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

