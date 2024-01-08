The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina Central -1.5 137.5

North Carolina Central Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points six times.

North Carolina Central has an average total of 145.7 in its contests this year, 8.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina Central (8-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 5.2% more often than Norfolk State (8-5-0) this year.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina Central 6 50% 77.6 152 68.1 136.3 138.3 Norfolk State 7 53.8% 74.4 152 68.2 136.3 140

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

North Carolina Central put together a 7-9-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Eagles score 9.4 more points per game (77.6) than the Spartans give up (68.2).

North Carolina Central is 5-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 68.2 points.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina Central 8-4-0 2-1 6-6-0 Norfolk State 8-5-0 6-4 6-7-0

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits

North Carolina Central Norfolk State 6-1 Home Record 5-0 3-5 Away Record 3-5 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 6-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 95.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 94.2 64 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

