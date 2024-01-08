The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6, 0-0 MEAC) face a fellow MEAC squad, the North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7, 0-0 MEAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Information

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

  • Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Darius Harris: 15 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Jamarii Thomas: 18 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen Betrand: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kuluel Mading: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Christian Ings: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank
171st 75.4 Points Scored 75.7 164th
128th 69 Points Allowed 66.7 84th
260th 34.6 Rebounds 34.6 260th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th
258th 6.7 3pt Made 7 229th
238th 12.7 Assists 12 283rd
130th 11.3 Turnovers 10.7 91st

