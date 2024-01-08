Monday's game at McDougald-McLendon Arena has the Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) matching up with the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at 5:30 PM ET (on January 8). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-58 win, heavily favoring Norfolk State.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Eagles earned a 79-76 win over Howard.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, North Carolina Central 58

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles captured their signature win of the season on January 6, when they defeated the Howard Bison, who rank No. 263 in our computer rankings, 79-76.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

79-76 at home over Howard (No. 263) on January 6

65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 301) on December 18

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 22

70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 354) on December 21

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 14.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

14.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Kimeira Burks: 13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (37-for-112)

13.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.5 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (37-for-112) Morgan Callahan: 12.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%

12.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.6 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.6 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 3.2 points per game (scoring 66.5 points per game to rank 175th in college basketball while allowing 69.7 per outing to rank 291st in college basketball) and have a -49 scoring differential overall.

The Eagles are averaging 90.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 33.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (57.6).

North Carolina Central is surrendering 51.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 24.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (76.4).

On offense, the Eagles have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 62.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 66.5 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.