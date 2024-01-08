The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) will host the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Central Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline FanDuel North Carolina Central (-0.5) 137.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

North Carolina Central has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Eagles games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Norfolk State has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six Spartans games this season have hit the over.

