How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- North Carolina Central is 8-4 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 273rd.
- The 77.6 points per game the Eagles record are 9.4 more points than the Spartans allow (68.2).
- North Carolina Central has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 68.2 points.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina Central posts 95.4 points per game in home games, compared to 64.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 31.4 points per contest.
- The Eagles are surrendering 61.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.8).
- North Carolina Central is draining 9.0 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 3.5 more threes and 14.7% points better than it is averaging away from home (5.5 threes per game, 25.4% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Longwood
|W 79-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/3/2024
|Truett McConnell
|W 112-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/6/2024
|Howard
|W 73-54
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/8/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/20/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|1/27/2024
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
