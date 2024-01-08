The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) and the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Washington?

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 30, Washington 24

Michigan 30, Washington 24 Michigan has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 13-0.

The Wolverines have won all 11 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

This season, Washington has been listed as the underdog in three games but won them all.

The Huskies have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-5.5)



Michigan (-5.5) Michigan is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines are 6-5 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Washington owns a record of 7-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game just twice this season.

In the Washington's 14 games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Monday's total of 55.5.

Michigan averages 36 points per game against Washington's 37.6, amounting to 18.1 points over the game's total of 55.5.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 50.8 43.9 Implied Total AVG 35.2 38.7 31.2 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-0 7-0 6-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.3 61.2 64.3 Implied Total AVG 38.4 38.2 38.6 ATS Record 7-6-1 4-4-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 5-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 7-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-0 2-0 1-0

