Player prop bet options for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and others are available when the Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 6.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 24.5-point over/under for Rozier on Monday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than Monday's over/under.

Rozier averages 2.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -111)

Miles Bridges has recorded 20.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points less than Monday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 7.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Brandon Miller Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Brandon Miller's 14.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -159) 5.5 (Over: +126)

DeRozan's 22.2 points per game average is 1.7 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

