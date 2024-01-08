The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

This season, Charlotte has a 6-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Bulls are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 17th.

The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only two fewer points than the 111.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 7-10 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hornets are putting up fewer points at home (109.1 per game) than on the road (109.8). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (119) than on the road (120.9).

At home Charlotte is giving up 119 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than it is away (120.9).

This year the Hornets are collecting fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than away (25.3).

Hornets Injuries